Jeje Lalpekhlua, Danny Fox And Matti Steinmann Join SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal have officially announced the signing of Indian international striker Jeje Lalpekhlua for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The Red and Gold have been completing signings as the transfer deadline approaches ahead of the new ISL season.

The Mizo Sniper was associated with Chennaiyin FC since the inception of the league in 2014, but after six seasons, the club and the player decided to part ways and the player became a free agent. In six years, Jeje Lalpekhlua has played a total of 69 games where he has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists. He is ISL’s all-time second highest Indian goal scorer and sixth-highest goal scorer overall.

The player was delighted to sign for East Bengal and said,

“Every footballer in India wants to play for SC East Bengal one day. It is such a big institution. I am thrilled to join SC East Bengal in its first year of taking part in the ISL. I cannot wait to don the Red and Golds colour and give my best every time I take the field.”

ISL News: Danny Fox and Matti Steinmann join SC East Bengal

The Red and Gold have already brought in promising foreigners in the likes of Scott Neville (on loan from Brisbane Roar), Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Anthony Pilkington. The club has now announced the signing of Scottish defender Danny Fox, German midfielder Matti Steinmann..

Danny Fox comes in from Wigan Athletic and has experience playing for Coventry City, Burnley and Southampton. After his signing, he was quoted saying,

“I am thrilled to be part of SC East Bengal, a club rich in history. Having rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League, I would be in a position to share my experience with the squad and the challenge of representing the best club in India motivates me no bounds. For the fans out there, we know your passion towards the club and we would go the yard to ensure the smiles are always intact."

German midfielder Matti Steinmann joins the Red and Gold brigade from A-League side after one season with Wellington Phoenix FC. The player has experience of playing in the Bundesliga for Hamburger SV.

SC East Bengal are gearing up for what will be their first season in the Indian Super League. The club has roped in Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach. The Indian football transfer window closes tomorrow and teams will look to complete deals before the deadline.

Image credits: Jeje Twitter/ Wigan Athletic Instagram