Mumbai City FC Sign New Kit Sponsorship Deal With Puma Courtesy Man City Ownership

Mumbai City Football Club announced a long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma, a deal that will see Puma become the Official Kit Partner of the Club, starting the 2020-21 football season. The global sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and pioneer new ways to develop the sport through leagues and grassroots programs.

Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager of PUMA India and Southeast Asia said in an official statement, “We are excited to welcome Mumbai City FC into the PUMA Family. They are a fantastic team, with many promising talents who are committed to writing a new chapter in Indian football. It’s also great to see City Football Group’s global experience and expertise support transformative benefits for the club. We are looking forward to supporting their collective ambitions as they strive for continued success on the pitch in the upcoming season.”

The big cat is in town! 👋🔵 @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/DgCqtVucCr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 20, 2020

With an aim to identify and develop footballing talent in India, Puma and Mumbai City FC also announced measures to prioritize grassroots programs and youth initiatives that will give children early exposure to the world of football. Puma also has a partnership with Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu. Mumbai City FC is another addition to their increasing kitty, a team which is also owned by the City Football Group.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, was excited on the partnership and said: “We are delighted to be partnering with PUMA who share Mumbai City FC’s ambitions to push boundaries within our industries and support the communities in which we operate. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we look forward to having PUMA at the heart of it.”

Mumbai City FC ropes in Adam le Fondre on a season-long loan

Mumbai City are looking like a revolutionized team after the City Football Group takeover and have been working on strengthening their squad. And now 33-year-old Englishman Adam le Fondre joins the club on a season-long loan from A-League side Sydney FC. “This is a new adventure in my footballing journey. The ISL is one of the fastest-growing divisions in the world right now and Mumbai City has the vision and the ambition to be a leading club not only in India but in Asia,” le Fondre said.

Image credits: Mumbai City FC Twitter