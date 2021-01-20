Dele Alli Keen On Completing Loan Move To PSG This Month After Spurs Exile Under Mourinho

Tottenham outcast Dele Alli is reportedly confident of sealing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by the end of January. The England international has fallen well down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho, playing just 74 minutes of Premier League football this season. Alli was also left out of the Tottenham squad during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Sheffield United and reports suggest that the midfielder's move to PSG is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Dele Alli transfer news: Spurs midfielder to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Dele Alli is keen on completing a loan move to PSG before the winter transfer window closes on February 2. The 24-year-old has made only four Premier League appearances this season while Mourinho, by his own admission, has claimed that Alli is unhappy at the North London club. However, it is believed that Spurs are still not convinced of allowing Alli to leave the club in January.

PSG are very keen to sign Dele Alli on loan. Pochettino wants him and Dele is pushing to leave Tottenham - he respects the club but he wants to play. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#THFC at the moment are *not* convinced yet and they’re taking time. The deal is not ‘easy’.



📲 More: https://t.co/7HBI3ajf8B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2021

Although Alli's participation remained high during Jose Mourinho's first half-season in charge at Tottenham, the former MK Dons star has struggled to get onto the field during the current campaign. The impressive displays of Tanguy Ndombele over the recent weeks have also led to Alli's exclusion from the Spurs squad. However, with Giovani Lo Celso currently sidelined through injury and being out of the picture, Spurs are reluctant to let Alli depart.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alli is hoping to join PSG by the end of January and the Ligue 1 outfit is also interested in his services. Speculation linking Alli to PSG has only intensified in recent weeks following the arrival of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. Pochetiino worked with Alli for four seasons at Tottenham and the midfielder played a crucial role in helping Spurs to the Champions League Final in the summer of 2019.

Despite Alli's known quality, Mourinho has elected to use the midfielder in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions. Alli has a contract with Spurs through 2024. Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, five points behind leaders Leicester City, with a game in hand.

Image Credits - Dele Instagram