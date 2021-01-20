Real Madrid Chief Visits Juventus President Agnelli To Discuss About European Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez flew to Turin, Italy on Monday to pay a visit to Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli. Perez enjoys a decent relationship with the chiefs of several top clubs across Europe and Agnelli is no different. His meeting with the Juventus president has raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting a discussion on the proposed European Super League was on the table.

Florentino Perez meets Juventus president Agnelli

According to Spanish media publication Marca, Perez visited Turin after an invitation was extended to him by Agnelli. The Juventus chief, who also happens to be the president of the European Club Association, invited Perez to visit Juventus' facilities. The agenda of the meet was to discuss football.

Florentino Perez travelled to Turin on invitation of Andrea Agnelli, Juventus president and chairman of the ESA to visit Juve's facilities and to talk about all things surrounding football at the moment, more than likely including the topic of a European Super League. — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 20, 2021

The report reveals that a discussion on the European Super League was paramount between the two figures. It is no hidden secret that the Real Madrid President has been vocal in favour of the new European competition, which could substantially replace the Champions League if the idea is agreed upon by other European giants.

Perez advocates an innovative model of European competition

Speaking to the Real Madrid assembly, Perez had reportedly stated that they need to be thoughtful of new and innovative ideas to ensure that the sport remains appealing to the audience. He advocated changes to the current model of the European club competition, citing the negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is saturation, and the fans, the most important thing, are suffering. There are consequences for the players too. Football's reform shouldn't wait. We have to change. Europe's big teams have millions of fans and we cannot turn our backs on them," added the Real Madrid chief.

Will European Super League proposal materialise?

Perez has been an ardent supporter of the European Super League which will effectively see 16 to 18 teams compete at the highest stage beginning from 2022. Several of the European giants, including the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are also supportive of the new format.

Interestingly, former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, in his farewell speech had confirmed that the club were in favour of the proposed competition, which is thought to be sponsored by JP Morgan Bank. But LaLiga chief Javier Tebas blames Perez for influencing Bartomeu's decision.

