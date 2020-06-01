Real Madrid Willing To Sacrifice Eden Hazard For Kylian Mbappe? Swap Deal Rumours Spread

Spanish giants Real Madrid have long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. However, according to recent reports, the 13-time European champions will go all out to sign the forward, even if it means involving their starman Eden Hazard in a swap deal with the French giants.

Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe-Eden Hazard swap deal?

🏆🥇

Merci à tous pour vos messages.

Je pense par contre que Wissam aussi mérite un trophée, comme ça s’est fait en Premier League la saison dernière pour récompenser son année 🤷🏽‍♂️...

🤝 @WissBenYedder #UnTrophéePourWissam https://t.co/M3TA5Gd4SJ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 8, 2020

According to Spanish publication Diario Gol, Real Madrid are willing to sign Mbappe in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, European football clubs have been hit financially due to the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, with Real Madrid being no exception. Hence, the club might involve Hazard in a possible swap deal to convince PSG to sell their starman, while the Belgian would play at Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard yet to establish himself with Los Blancos

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea only last summer. But he is yet to live up to the expectations at Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian international had a difficult start to life at the Spanish capital, with his debut season marked by several injuries. He underwent surgery in the USA a few months back to get rid of his ankle issues and has finally returned to training with the squad to be match-ready for a LaLiga return.

This season, Hazard has made 15 appearances only, while scoring just once, with five assists to his credit. He has missed more games for Real Madrid than he had missed during his 7-season stay bat Stamford Bridge. The Diario Gol report suggests that club president Florentino Perez has made up his mind to sell the winger to make way for Mbappe in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Zinedine Zidane 'fond' of Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his time with AS Monaco. The player was on the verge of securing a move to Bernabeu in 2017, however, he decided to join PSG instead, citing the concern of lack of playing time at the Spanish capital. The club's manager, Zinedine Zidane has openly confessed of his fondness of the 2018 World cup winner, while the likes of Raphael Varane and Hazard himself has expressed the willingness to play alongside the French superstar.

