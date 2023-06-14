Lionel Messi In Action: Check Schedule & Fixtures For Argentina's International Friendlies

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi will be in action for the first time since his exit from PSG, during Argentina's international friendly matches against Australia and Indonesia. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner recently grabbed headlines for getting detained by Chinese Police due to visa issues upon arrival in Beijing for the first friendly game against Australia. However, the player was soon allowed to leave the airport after the visa issue was sorted out.

3 Things You Need To Know

Lionel Messi struck a sensational hattrick the last time he played for Argentina

Messi is set to embark on a new journey to the US after his exit from PSG

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will join Inter Miami after two years in Paris

Full Schedule and Fixtures for Argentina's international friendlies

Argentina vs Australia at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China on Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. IST onwards

Indonesia vs Argentina at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, June 18 from 6:00 p.m. IST

What does the Argentinian squad for the Friendlies look like?

2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is all set to lead a young Argentinian side in the two international friendly games. He will have Angel Di Maria by his side while missing the services of Lisandro Martinez. Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, and Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone are among the top stars to feature in Argentina’s squad for the friendlies against Australia and Indonesia, respectively.

The last time he donned the Argentinian jersey, he registered a sensational hattrick in the friendly game against Curacao in March this year. In the game prior to that, the 35-year-old contributed with a goal in the 2-0 triumph over Panama. With 102 goals to his name in 174 international games, Messi now heads into the two friendly games eyeing to become the second-most highest goal scorer of all time in international football.

Argentina’s full squad for the two friendlies vs Australia and Indonesia