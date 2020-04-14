Arjen Robben At Real Madrid: The 'Flying Dutch' Winger's Time In The LaLiga

Arjen Robben is widely regarded for his glorious career while playing for Bayern Munich. However, the Flying Dutchman was part of two more European clubs before joining Bayern Munich in 2009. Arjen Robben played for Chelsea from 2004-2007. He made a total of 119 appearances for Chelsea and scored a total of 19 goals there. Arjen Robben spent most of his time in Chelsea being injured and the club sold him to Real Madrid in 2007.

Arjen Robben played for Real Madrid for two seasons between the year 2007 and 2009. Let's have a look at Arjen Robben's career at Real Madrid.

Arjen Robben at Real Madrid

Arjen Robben joined Real Madrid for €35 million from Chelsea. He signed a 5-year deal with the Los Blancos. Arjen Robben made his Real Madrid debut on 18 September 2007. He came on a substitute for Raul in Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Werder Bremen. Arjen Robben made his LaLiga debut on 23 September 2007 where he entered the game as a substitute. Arjen Robben scored his first goal against Valladolid. Arjen Robben became a fan favourite in no time and played a crucial role in Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph in his first season.

Robben goals for Real Madrid

He maintained his good form in the second season as well. Arjen Robben scored a total of 13 goals and provided 14 assists in the 65 LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid.

Arjen Robben at Real Madrid: Dutchman's last goal for Real Madrid

Why Arjen Robben left Real Madrid?

Arjen Robben recently stated the reason for his exit from Real Madrid despite good form. Robben stated in a 2019 interview with as.com: "It wasn't just Ronaldo. Florentino Pérez came back as club president and he bought Ronaldo as well as Kaká, Benzema and Xabi Alonso. They spent so much money that they told us they needed to make some back from sales," explained Robben. "For me, this was disappointing because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. Also, I had probably just had the best preseason of my career."

