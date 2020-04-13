Bayern Munich Thought £5 Million Was Too Much For Raphael Varane In 2011: Willy Sagnol

Bayern Munich had a chance to sign Raphael Varane in 2011 but the Bundesliga Champions declined the deal, revealed France legend, Willy Sagnol. Raphael Varane has been a key player in Real Madrid's defence over the last few seasons. The French World Cup-winning defender joined Real Madrid in 2011 and played second fiddle to Pepe and Sergio Ramos for years. However, Raphael Varane got regular playing time when he replaced Pepe in the starting XI for Real Madrid and the 26-year-old has never looked back since. Raphael Varane is now considered as being among the best centre-backs in the world.

Bayern Munich were not sure about Raphael Varane in 2011- Willy Sagnoi

It has recently been discovered that Bayern Munich had an opportunity to sign the French defender before Real Madrid. Former Bayern Munich defender Willy Sagnol revealed that Bayern Munich were offered Raphael Varane for £5 million back in 2011

Willy Sagnoil, while talking to Fussball Transfers, stated: “One day a friend called me and said, 'You have to take a look at a super interesting young man. Immediately, I saw how mature Varane was. When I passed everything to the club, they told me it was still too expensive for a young man. Eighteen years old. Two months later, Varane went to Madrid for £10 million. '”

Real Madrid signed the player for double the price and have reaped the rewards since. The responsibility of leading Real Madrid's backline once Sergio Ramos retires will be placed on Raphael Varane, considering his experience alongside the current Madrid captain. Bayern Munich legend Jupp Heynckes spent around £50 million on players like Rafinha Alcántara, Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng that year. Raphael Varane, however, will be the one that got away from Bayern Munich.

