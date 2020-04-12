Paul Pogba Wants Out Of Man United With Juventus Being His First Choice: Report

Paul Pogba might not be donning the famous Manchester United jersey after things get back on the track amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, all the major sports league has called off their ongoing events and the football community could witness a lot of changes after the sport resumes. However, speculation going around Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United has been the centre of the debate for football fans this week. According to reports, Paul Pogba has decided to part ways with the Premier League heavyweights and the French midfielder reportedly wants to re-join his former team, Juventus.

Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba to Juventus

La Gazette Dello recently took to Twitter and reported that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, whenever the transfer window opens. He further reported that Paul Pogba is current eyeing up a move to his former club Juventus. The Italian giants already have Cristiano Ronaldo playing for their side, who is also a former player of Manchester United and Paul Pogba’s arrival in Juventus could dramatically alter the proceedings in the Champions League next season.

Paul #Pogba wants to leave #ManchesterUnited this summer. His first choice is still #Juventus, which are working to make him come back. Talks ongoing with Mino #Raiola. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 10, 2020

According to media reports, Juventus have already started negotiating with super-agent Mino Raiola and are planning to bring back Paul Pogba to Turin. Before signing with the Red Devils, Paul Pogba enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus for four seasons, when Juventus managed to top Serie A for all four years. Here’s a look at some of the best moments of Paul Pogba from his Juventus days.

