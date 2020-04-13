Jadon Sancho Drops Major Hint Of Possible Move To Manchester United

Jadon Sancho is reportedly ready to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer for another European giant. There is a lot of speculation surrounding Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United for a deal worth around £120million. The former Manchester City protege has been linked with a couple of Premier League sides like Chelsea, United and Manchester City. However, it is reported that Manchester United are leading the race to sign the English winger. Jadon Sancho has added more fuel to the fire with his recent gimmick during an Instagram Live session.

Jadon Sancho to United: Winger gives fans a hint

All the major football leagues have come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Nevertheless, football stars are keeping themselves busy by indulging in online challenges and interacting with their fans on social media. Jadon Sancho recently went live on Instagram and was seen interacting with his fans. However, one fan asked Jadon Sancho to 'sip water' if he was joining Man United. The 20-year-old was clearly spotted smiling on the camera as he turned away for a brief moment before taking a sip from his bottle.

Jadon Sancho to United: Will the 20-year-old join the Premier League side?

No matter how small the clue is, Manchester United fans can take this as a positive for now. Jadon Sancho has been in top form this season. The winger has already scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 games played in all competition this season. Jadon Sancho to United will be a great addition in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Manchester United's fans will expect the Red Devils to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer this summer.

Jadon Sancho live Instagram

Jadon Sancho live Instagram

Jadon Sancho live Instagram

Photo Credits: DailyOnline