Harry Maguire To Distribute Essentials To People Aged Over 70 In Sheffield With Family

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has won many hearts by providing food and other essentials to the pensioners in his home town, Sheffield. Harry Maguire grew up in the village of Mosborough and after being a famous sportsperson across the world, he has stepped up to go back to his roots for contributing during the Coronavirus UK crisis. According to reports, Manchester United's Harry Maguire has arranged food packages and other essentials for people aged above 70 and has also approached two local business ventures to look after their delivery during the Coronavirus UK lockdown.

Coronavirus UK: Harry Maguire supporting his community

Manchester United's Harry Maguire played a key role in forming #PlayersTogether, a movement where different sports celebrities are donating money to help NHS fight the battle of Coronavirus. The Facebook page of Mosborough community broke out the news and stated that “We have been contacted by local boy Harry Maguire and we have some nice news to share. The Manchester United and England footballer has kindly offered to supply a food package of everyday essentials to the elderly (70 and over) in Mosborough district. Therefore, he wanted to do something to help.

Harry Maguire is arranging for the food parcels to be kindly made up by Herrings Top Shop. These will be then delivered by Fields Fruit and Veg, making it a complete community effort. The class act from Harry Maguire has been praised highly by fans. NHS is currently dealing with difficulties as they have already faced a spatial crisis. However, boxing world champion Amir Khan has already donated his four-storey building to solve the problem and now Harry Maguire’s gesture has been giving hope to a lot of people.

👏 @HarryMaguire93 and his family will distribute everyday essentials to people aged 70 and over in his hometown of Mosborough in Sheffield.



🙏 The food parcels include bread, milk, fruit, vegetables, cheese, butter and other items.



💛 Fantastic work Maguire family. pic.twitter.com/TVSKI8JFMe — S P O R F (At 🏠) (@Sporf) April 10, 2020

