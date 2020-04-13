The Debate
Harry Maguire To Distribute Essentials To People Aged Over 70 In Sheffield With Family

Football News

Harry Maguire played a key role in forming #PlayersTogether, a movement where different sports celebrities are donating money to help NHS fight coronavirus.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Maguire

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has won many hearts by providing food and other essentials to the pensioners in his home town, Sheffield. Harry Maguire grew up in the village of Mosborough and after being a famous sportsperson across the world, he has stepped up to go back to his roots for contributing during the Coronavirus UK crisis. According to reports, Manchester United's Harry Maguire has arranged food packages and other essentials for people aged above 70 and has also approached two local business ventures to look after their delivery during the Coronavirus UK lockdown.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: London Mayor Slams Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho For 'endangering Lives'

Coronavirus UK: Harry Maguire supporting his community

Manchester United's Harry Maguire played a key role in forming #PlayersTogether, a movement where different sports celebrities are donating money to help NHS fight the battle of Coronavirus. The Facebook page of Mosborough community broke out the news and stated that “We have been contacted by local boy Harry Maguire and we have some nice news to share. The Manchester United and England footballer has kindly offered to supply a food package of everyday essentials to the elderly (70 and over) in Mosborough district. Therefore, he wanted to do something to help. 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Man Utd's Luke Shaw Wants Premier League Season To Be Declared Void

Harry Maguire is arranging for the food parcels to be kindly made up by Herrings Top Shop. These will be then delivered by Fields Fruit and Veg, making it a complete community effort. The class act from Harry Maguire has been praised highly by fans. NHS is currently dealing with difficulties as they have already faced a spatial crisis. However, boxing world champion Amir Khan has already donated his four-storey building to solve the problem and now Harry Maguire’s gesture has been giving hope to a lot of people.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Police Speak To Wayne Rooney For Meeting Kyle Walker During Lockdown

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Newcastle Becomes First PL Club To Lay Off Staff Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
