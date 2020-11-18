ARM Vs MCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Armenia takes on North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia District, Cyprus. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ARM vs MCD Dream11 prediction, ARM vs MCD Dream11 team and the probable ARM vs MCD playing 11.

ARM vs MCD live: ARM vs MCD dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have solid chances to finish on top of the table. Armenia will aim to build on a 2-1 win over Georgia while North Macedonia are unbeaten in eight after they defeated Estonia, the team will be in high spirits after they secured qualification to the Euro's, a first in their history. With both teams in good form, our ARM vs MCD match prediction is a closely fought game, with stakes high.

ARM vs MCD live: Armenia vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Wednesday's meeting will be the fifth between the two sides, in the previous four meetings, both sides have won two games each. The teams most recently met in a reverse clash earlier in the tournament wherein North Macedonia managed to beat Armenia 2-1.

ARM vs MCD Dream11 prediction: Probable ARM vs MCD playing 11

Armenia probable 11 - David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Varazdat Haroyan, André Calisir, Arman Hovhannisyan, Tigran Barseghyan,Solomon Udo, Artak Grigoryan, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Sargis Adamyan, Alexander Karapetyan

North Macedonia probable 11 - Damjan Shishkovski, Egzon Bejtulai, Darko Velkovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski, Boban Nikolov, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Trichkovski, Elif Elmas, Ljupcho Doriev

ARM vs MCD live: Top picks for ARM vs MCD Dream11 team

ARM vs MCD live: Armenia top picks

Tigran Barseghyan

Sargis Adamyan

ARM vs MCD live: North Macedonia top picks

Elif Elmas

Ljupcho Doriev

ARM vs MCD Dream11 prediction: ARM vs MCD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David Yurchenko

Defenders - Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Darko Velkovski

Midfielders - Elif Elmas, Solomon Udo, Boban Nikolov

Forwards - Ljupcho Doriev (VC), Tigran Barseghyan, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Sargis Adamyan (C)

Note: The above ARM vs MCD Dream11 prediction, ARM vs MCD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARM vs MCD Dream11 team and ARM vs MCD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Official Armenian FF Twitter