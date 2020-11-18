ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Squad Goes Into Quarantine, Halt Training Due To COVID-19

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC have been forced to halt their preparations for the upcoming season after two players tested positive for coronavirus within the camp. The Highlanders were gearing up for their first game - which is three days away - but were jolted with the news of two players testing positive. As per ISL rules, the entire squad has now been forced into isolation.

The two players tested positive for the virus despite spending the last week inside the bubble. As per rules, everyone entering the bubble is thoroughly checked and tested before being allowed to be a part of the same.

Coach @ivanpinyol making sure the boys are at their sharpest before the first gameweek of the #HeroISL 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/tz97loADe0 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 15, 2020

As far as the NorthEast United team is concerned, they will be hoping for favourable results to resume their preparations. As per the rules, all the squad members should be temporarily quarantined in their hotel rooms in case of any positive case in their team. The NorthEast United team is expected to return to training tomorrow, with the infected members needing two negative tests before they return and rejoin the bubble.

NorthEast United FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-1 and drew in the friendly against Jamshedpur FC and head coach Gerard Nus will be hoping the players remain in high spirits as they get ready to take on Mumbai City FC on November 21 in their ISL 2020-21 opener at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama.

The #HeroISL Season 7 fixtures are in! 🔥



Which matches are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/TzuwHBBUKM — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 30, 2020

ISL 2020-21: We are very happy with the roster we have, says head coach Gerard Nus

Speaking to the media ahead of the seventh edition of the ISL, NorthEast United FC manager Gerard Nus said he believes that they have the perfect mix of players. Nus stated that he is very happy with the squad and is looking to improve the results from last year. "We are very happy with the roster we have, and we know what every player can bring to the team," he said in a press conference.

ISL 2020-21 - NorthEast United FC squad

Goalkeepers: Subhasish Roy, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Deka, Gurmeet

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Wayne Vaz, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Rochharzela

Forwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei

Image credits: NorthEast United FC Twitter