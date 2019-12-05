ARS Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal host Brighton for their Matchday 15 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the points table with 4 wins in 14 games and a total of 19 points to their name (Draws 7, Losses 3). Arsenal recently parted ways with Unai Emery and appointed Freddie Ljungberg as their interim manager. Ljungberg's first match as a manager ended in a 2-2 stalemate and the former Arsenal player will hope for a better result in the upcoming clash. As for Brighton, they are on the 16th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table with 4 wins and 3 draws in 14 games played so far. The match is scheduled on Friday, December 5, 2019 at 1:45 AM (IST) at Emirates Stadium. Here are ARS vs BHA Dream11 prediction and match preview.

ARS vs BHA Preview

Brighton are still to win an away game against Arsenal as they have grabbed a single away victory against the Gunners in all competitions (Losses 6, Draws 2). However, Arsenal have not beaten Brighton in their last three meetings (Draws 2, Losses 1). The North London-based team have not won their last 3 games at the Emirates (Draws 3). The Gunners have only failed to score in two of their last 59 Premier League home games, and both the game was against the same opponent, Manchester City in the year 2018. Brighton have found themselves on the losing side in their last 4 Premier League away games. Read more for ARS vs BHA Dream11 Prediction.

ARS vs BHA Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

B Leno (ARS) (Points: 40.5)

Defenders

D Luis (ARS) (Points: 23.5)

L Dunk (BHA) (Points: 43)

A Niles (ARS) (Points: 31.5)

M Montoya (BHA) (Points: 12.5)

Midfielders

P Gross (BHA) (Points: 16)

M Ozil (ARS) (Points: 15.5)

A Mooy (BHA) (Points: 9.5)

M Guendouzi (ARS) (Points: 44.5) (Vice-Captain)

Forwards

P Aubameyang (ARS) (Points: 91) (Captain)

A Lacazette (ARS) (Points: 29.5)

The match is expected to be a 1-1 draw.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

