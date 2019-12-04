John Morrison Confirms His Return To WWE Through A Twitter Post

After months of speculation, John Morrison is finally heading back to WWE. The Guru of Greatness has confirmed his return via Twitter and wrestling fans around the world are already celebrating. According to reports, John Morrison has agreed to a multi-year deal with WWE. However, John Morrison's comeback date and details of his new contract have not been revealed yet.

Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

WWE: John Morrison is back in action

The news of John Morrison’s much-awaited WWE return broke out on Tuesday night’s segment of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports. Later, the 40-year-old veteran confirmed it through his Twitter handle. The Guru of Greatness is expected to return for the first time since 2011. WWE fans fondly remember John Morrison for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which he derived from his extensive background as a parkour artist.

John Morrison has achieved some great milestones in WWE which include the likes of a successful Intercontinental reign and a successful tag-team reign with The Miz. However, John Morisson decided to leave the promotion in 2011 and turned his attention towards emerging wrestling promotions throughout the globe. Morrison began the year as the Impact World Champion and was having a pretty good run there. Soon though, he left the promotion formerly known as TNA. After his TNA exit, Morrison became a top free agent over the past few months. Vince McMahon capitalised on this opportunity by bringing back the legend.

