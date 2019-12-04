Raheem Sterling Can Become The Highest-paid Player In Manchester City History

Manchester City are reported to have offered a new record-breaking contract to Raheem Sterling. They want to keep the winger at the Etihad at least till 2021. According to reports, if the Englishman signs the contract, then it can make him the highest-paid player in Manchester City's history. Raheem Sterling agreed to a new deal with defending Premier League champions on November 9, 2018. It was supposed to end in 2023, but it seems like City want to renew their terms to make sure that the winger does not leave the club anytime soon.

Also Read | Manchester City To Target This Argentine To Replace Club Legend Sergio Aguero?

Manchester City want to extend their contract with Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling's reported salary is around £300,000 a week. If he agrees to the new deal, the salary can rise up to £380,000 a week. After Manchester United broke their ties with Alexis Sanchez, David de Gea is the only player who earns that amount of money on a weekly basis. Raheem Sterling can match his level with the new deal.

Your @BBCSPOTY 2019 contenders have been revealed!



🌟 Dina Asher-Smith

🌟 Lewis Hamilton

🌟 Katarina Johnson-Thompson

🌟 Alun Wyn Jones

🌟 Raheem Sterling

🌟 Ben Stokes



Details on how to vote 👉 https://t.co/Pfc7GpwsbB#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/JwNrpS8FpA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2019

Also Read | John Morrison Confirms His Return To WWE Through A Twitter Post

Raheem Sterling’s market value is around £200 million now and Manchester City are keen to renew their deal before EURO 2020. The two-time defending champions will then look to offer Kevin De Bruyne a new deal. The superstar signed his last extension in January 2018. According to reports, Manchester City rate Kevin De Bruyne very highly and want to give the Belgian a hike.

Currently, Manchester City are on the second position on the EPL table, eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Also Read | Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling To Earn Big Bucks With New Nike Deal

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports