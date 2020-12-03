ARS Vs RPD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Preview

Arsenal are looking to maintain their perfect winning record in the UEFA Europa League when they welcome Rapid Wien to the Emirates Stadium. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 3 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ARS vs RPD Dream11 prediction, ARS vs RPD Dream11 team and the probable ARS vs RPD playing 11.

ARS vs RPD live: ARS vs RPD dream11 prediction and preview

The way Arsenal have been playing in the league it looks like its best chances at a trophy this season is the Europa League and, a way into the Champions League. The club has had a dreadful campaign so far in the Premier League with the club currently sitting in the 14th place. So now the manager will turn his focus on the Europa League and will look to secure top spot in the group with a victory in this game.

In terms of team news, it is confirmed Thomas Partey will remain on the sidelines for the remaining of the year while David Luiz is left out after a horrific head injury. Their opponents too have injury concerns with Dejan Ljubicic, Dejan Petrovic, Dalibor Velimirovic and Philipp Schobesberger all out injured. Based on recent form our ARS vs RPD match prediction is that the Gunners will come out on top.

Also Read | Chelsea Wins Group E As Giroud Scores 4 Goals Vs Sevilla

ARS vs RPD live: Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head

Arsenal have played against Rapid Wien thrice, with the Gunners winning two including the reverse fixture between the two teams last month, while Rapid Wien have managed to win a fixture.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Some Indian Players Look Like They've Never Been Coached Before, Says Robbie

ARS vs RPD Dream11 prediction: Probable ARS vs RPD playing 11

Arsenal probable 11 -Runar Alex Runarsson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette

Rapid Wien probable 11 - Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barac; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Marcel Ritzmaier, Maximilian Ullmann; Thorsten Schick, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas

ARS vs RPD live: Top picks for ARS vs RPD Dream11 team

ARS vs RPD live: Arsenal top picks

Alexandre Lacazette

Granit Xhaka

ARS vs RPD live: Rapid Wien top picks

Ercan Kara

Thorsten Schick

Also Read | Stephanie Frappart Makes History As The First Woman To Referee A Men's UCL Game

ARS vs RPD Dream11 prediction: ARS vs RPD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders - Mateo Barac, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares (VC)

Midfielders - Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Thorsten Schick, Kelvin Arase

Forwards - Ercan Kara, Alexandre Lacazette (C)

Also Read | Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football

Note: The above ARS vs RPD Dream11 prediction, ARS vs RPD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs RPD Dream11 team and ARS vs RPD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal Twitter