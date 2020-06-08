Ander Herrera Claims Promising Jose Mourinho To Follow Eden Hazard 'to The Bathroom'

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has opened up on his time at Old Trafford has spoken about how then-manager Jose Mourinho used him to man-mark Chelsea star, Eden Hazard. Herrera spoke about playing under different managers at Manchester United, which were Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively during his Premier League stint. The former Spain international currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with Manchester United ended last summer.

Also Read: Man United Chasing Real Madrid Target Van De Beek Using Van Der Sar's Old Trafford Link

Manchester United star Ander Herrera had offered to mark Eden Hazard to the toilet if Jose Mourinho's side had to win against Chelsea

Ander Herrera was a fan favourite at Old Trafford, and while the Premier League title eluded him, he rather enjoyed a successful stint in the Premier League. The Spaniard is fondly remembered by the Old Trafford faithful for his series of duels with Chelsea star Eden Hazard. The then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had transformed Ander Herrera into a shackling snap-at-your-heels midfielder, tasked with specifically marking the Belgian international. In an exclusive chat with The Athletic, Ander Herrera reveals that he had told Jose Mourinho that he'll follow Eden Hazard everywhere, 'even to the bathroom' for them to win the game.

Ander Herrera on man-marking Eden Hazard against Chelsea: "I said, ‘Jose, I am ready if you need me to man-mark him, to follow him everywhere. If he wants to go to the bathroom, I will go with him because I want to win the game’." #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 8, 2020

Also Read: Timo Werner Transfer: How Frank Lampard And Petr Cech Swung Deal In Chelsea's Favour

The Portuguese tactician had used the Spaniard in similar role in the FA Cup quarter-final match in 2017, where Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half for two yellow cards, in a game that Manchester United lost 0-1. The Spaniard acknowledges that his foul was a normal one and it was strange of the referee to send him off. In his chat, Herreira adds that after he was sent off, he and Mourinho both agreed that they did something good and were going to get it right. The midfielder did get it right and bounced back with the plan coming to fruition in the United vs Chelsea Premier League clash, where Ander Herrera scored once, assisted in the other and rendered Hazard ineffective in the 2-0 victory.

Also Read: Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' To Spurs Star Dele Alli While Playing FIFA 20; Watch

Ander Herrera and his Manchester United career

Ander Herrera signed for the Red Devils ahead of the 2014/15 season after the Spaniard chose to activate his €36 million (£28.85 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao. Herrera made 189 appearances across five seasons for Manchester United, scoring 20 goals. During his time at Old Trafford, the former Bilbao star lifted the FA Cup, the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Community Shield. However, despite his performances, the Spaniard and the club hierarchy couldn't agree on terms for a new contract. As a result, Ander Herrera announced that he would be leaving United at the end of the 18/19 season and subsequently signed for PSG on a free transfer.

Also Read: Paul Scholes Reveals Park Ji-sung Was A 'nightmare' To Face In Training At Man United