Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Set To Offload Flurry Of Big Names Including Ozil And Mustafi

Arsenal were in a bit of free-fall when Unai Emery was shown the door late in November last year. With the Gunners faithful losing faith and the club losing out on points, the Arsenal board decided enough was enough and axed Emery, who was replaced by Freddie Ljungberg on an interim basis. The Gunners finally managed to secure a permanent appointment after Mikel Arteta won them over with his detailed plans for the future of the club. Now, as Arteta looks to navigate through the baptism of fire and the coronavirus pandemic, the Gunners boss is reportedly set to offload a number of first-team stars including the likes of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta is set to give the Gunners a new look

According to The Express, Mikel Arteta is ready to offload a number of big names to make room and generate revenue for future signings. The Spaniard is reportedly not happy with his current squad and wants to give Arsenal a fresh look for next season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are among the players who could be shown the door in the summer. The likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are reportedly the frontrunners to be offloaded by the club, with Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also in tow.

Mesut Ozil transfer: Time running out for German playmaker

When Arsenal prised Mesut Ozil away from Real Madrid, it was seen as a statement of intent. However, Mesut Ozil has failed to live up to expectations in recent seasons and his £350,000-a-week wages are also playing a part in Arsenal's desperation to offload Mesut Ozil. The Gunners have reportedly lined up Mesut Ozil's replacement in the form of Feyenoord's 19-year-old midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira's Boca Juniors dream

Earlier this month, Arsenal's 24-year-old midfielder Lucas Torreira expressed a desire to join Boca Juniors in the future. Torreira emerged as a fan favourite after he made the move from Serie A. The Uruguay international has been a constant presence in Arsenal's playing XI, making 33 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions this season. However, in a recent interview with Fox Sports, Torreira talked about his dream to play for Boca Juniors. He was quoted as saying, "Wearing Boca's shirt is a wish and a pending dream that I have. Hopefully someday, depending on how things happen, because in football you never know."

