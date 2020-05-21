Salah-mask Wearing Thieves Caught Attempting Robbery In Egypt

Four thieves were arrested in Cairo, Egypt after they were caught using Mohamed Salah masks while attempting a robbery. The Liverpool forward is revered in his homeland for his achievements of late. The player became a national hero after he played an instrumental role in ensuring that Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

Salah mask-wearing robbers arrested in Egypt

According to media reports in Egypt, four men, all armed, were arrested by the Cairo Police, while they attempted to rob a store on Hassanein Heikal Street in the Nasr City neighbourhood in the national capital. All the four robbers covered their face using the Salah masks. The gang tried to escape after they were approached by the police, but were ultimately arrested.

Salah is regarded as arguably the biggest football star in Egypt. He boats off an impeccable stats for the national team, having scored 41 goals in 67 games and his following has increased since his famous move from AS Roma to Liverpool in 2017, further winning the Champions League last season.

Former coach speaks of Real Madrid interest

Salah made headlines recently after Egypt’s former assistant coach Hany Ramzy made bold claims about the Liverpool forward. Ramzy revealed that Salah informed him of Real Madrid’s attempt to sign him back in 2018. Salah had emerged on to the scene in his debut Premier League season, attracting interests from top European clubs.

However, Salah decided to let go of Real Madrid’s offer, citing his happiness at Liverpool. Only two months later, Real Madrid beat Salah’s side in the final of the Champions League, as the Egyptian superstar left the game in its initial stages after he sustained a shoulder injury. However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has denied Ramzy’s claims of Real Madrid’s offer.

Agent denies Real Madrid interest

Salah’s agent Abbas has claimed that the forward wouldn’t discuss his career with a former coach. The Liverpool forward is often linked with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. However, Salah himself laughed off suggestions on leaving Liverpool, during an Instagram interaction recently.

