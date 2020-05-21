Liverpool Duo Mane And Firmino Sport Lockdown Hairdos As They Arrive For Training

Liverpool players returned to training on Wednesday after an unavoidable halt for the last two months. Liverpool training saw some players sporting an altogether different look after the lockdown. Among them were Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Earlier, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante sported a full head of hair as he arrived for Chelsea training albeit for the first time since the lockdown.

Also Read | Premier League return: Clubs to reportedly undertake 1000 coronavirus tests this week

Premier League return: Mane, Firmino hairstyle changes

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino returned to training with different hairdos, leaving fans in splits. While Mane donned a no-head-shaved look, Firmino’s appearance was marked by a crop of curly hair, as opposed to his usual straight locks. However, the Liverpool teammates aren't the only players to have donned a new look post the lockdown. Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial shaved off their heads in self-quarantine earlier last month.

Naby lad & Sadio Main 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XQ8kKO0peP — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Liverpool players returned to training on Wednesday after a meeting of Premier League representatives agreed to progress with phase 1 of the training protocol. Phase 1 involves players returning to training individually, or in groups of five, albeit without any contact. The players were tested for coronavirus, after which they were permitted to return to Liverpool training.

Also Read | Adama Traore subject of transfer tussle as Liverpool, Man City, Man United eye Wolves star

Premier League return: Wijnaldum speaks on returning to training

Speaking to Liverpool.com, club star Georginio Wijnaldum stated that he was looking forward to returning to training with his teammates after two months, as he arrived for the first training session after a lengthy break. He claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players were in constant contact via WhatsApp groups and video conferencing throughout the two-month suspension period.

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back in training, Wijnaldum describes different feeling

Premier League return: Wijnaldum eager to return to action

However, Wijnaldum feels that it will be a completely different feeling to meet and interact with his teammates in person after the unavoidable halt. He asserted that he missed his Liverpool teammates in the last two months, even as players were expected to train alone in their homes, to maintain a desired level of fitness. The Dutchman asserted that he was looking forward to being back together on the field with Jurgen Klopp's squad again.

Also Read | Liverpool stars return to training for the first time in two months amid COVID-19 pandemic

Liverpool fixtures

Liverpool have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's men are two victories away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title. However, the team are yet to play some important games. The remaining Liverpool fixtures still include games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.