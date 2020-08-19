David Luiz Begged Me To Join Arsenal: Willian Reveals Details On Move From Chelsea

Arsenal confirmed the signing of former Chelsea star Willian on a free transfer last week, ending weeks of speculation. The move will see the Brazilian international team up with former teammate David Luiz, who joined the Gunners last year. The 32-year-old enjoyed a productive spell at Chelsea and signed a three-year contract worth £220,000 a week with Arsenal after the end of his contract in west London.

Arsenal transfer news: Willian reveals David Luiz persuaded him to sign for Arsenal

Speaking to Arsenal's club website, Willian revealed that David Luiz played a key role in convincing him to seal a switch to the Emirates. The 32-year-old said that he was drawn to the Gunners by the prospect of reuniting with David Luiz and has set his sights on winning the Premier League. The Brazilain international said the former Chelsea man is a top player and he's hoping to do 'great things together' at Arsenal. Willian said that David Luiz asked him to make the switch and has previously helped him overcome 'difficult times' at Chelsea.

Willian on Luiz: "He said, 'Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!' So that was the conversation. He is a very nice guy, a top player and I'm very excited to play with him again." — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 18, 2020

Thanks to David Luiz, the Gunners snapped up the Brazilian on a free transfer, with Willian earning an astonishing £220,000 a week at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta was keen on adding the Brazilian international to his ranks as Arsenal look to improve on their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian won the Premier League twice, the Europa League and the FA Cup in a glittering Chelsea spell and will wear the No. 12 shirt in north London. Before Willian, David Luiz made an £8 million switch to the Emirates Stadium in August last year.

Highest 'pure' tackle success rate during the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season:



❍ William Saliba (79.2%)

❍ Dénys Bain (77.8%)

❍ Joris Gnagnon (72.2%)

❍ Gabriel Magalhães (74.6%)



'Be excited'. 🧼 pic.twitter.com/krDADeQ5ys — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners look to sign Gabriel Magalhaes, face competition from Napoli

After completing the transfer of Willian, Mikel Arteta has turned to potential improvements in his defence, with the Gunners linked with a move for Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Magalhaes is valued at £22 million (€23.4 million) and has potential suitors in Napoli and Man United, but it is believed that the 22-year-old has a preference to play for Arsenal. Gabriel has been impressive for Lille this season and is likely to partner David Luiz in the heart of the Arsenal defence if he completes a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are also linked with a potential loan move for Phillipe Coutinho, who finds himself out of favour at Barcelona. However, the Brazilain's stance could change after the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman was confirmed.

(Image Courtesy: Arsenal Twitter)