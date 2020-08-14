Arsenal Fan Piers Morgan Urges Arteta To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Posts Picture With No. 7

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly planning to leave Juventus in the summer. According to reports in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Juventus' failed attempts to come up with the goods in the Champions League. The 35-year-old is strongly linked with multiple European heavyweights like PSG and Barcelona. However, English broadcaster Piers Morgan has urged Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he is available in the summer.

Piers Morgan wants Mikel Arteta to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan, who is a massive Arsenal fan, is a very big admirer of the former Real Madrid superstar. The 55-year-old journalist posted a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo while he himself was holding the Arsenal No. 7 jersey with "Ronaldo" written on it. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance, Georgina Rodriguez can also be seen in the photo. Piers Morgan captioned the photo "The moment has arrived ⁦@m8arteta⁩ - sign The ⁦Goat @Cristiano".

When Arsenal almost signed Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal came agonisingly close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo before Manchester United clinched the winger back in 2003. Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger was monitoring the then 18-year-old Ronaldo very closely but was not ready to match Sporting Lisbon's valuation of young Portuguese. Ronaldo himself admitted that he almost became an Arsenal player but ended up becoming a Manchester United legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo's past praise for Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, talked about the time when he was set to join the Gunners. Ronaldo, when asked whether there was any truth in the rumour that he nearly joined Arsenal, said: “It is true. Of course, it is true. Very close. One step. Seriously. It didn’t happen, but Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me, especially Arsene Wenger. In football you never know where you are going to play, life is like that. But I appreciate Arsenal because it is a fantastic club and you support Arsenal. And now you support Juventus.”

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo talks about failed move to Arsenal

Image credits: Piers Morgan Instagram