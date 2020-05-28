Coronavirus Lockdown Looks Before Vs After Ft Ronaldo, Kante, Aubameyang And Ashley Young

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown in various nations across the globe has brought a wide range of commercial activities to an abrupt halt. Major European leagues were brought to an immediate standstill over the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Germany's Bundesliga became the first league to resume professional football earlier this month as teams returned to the pitch. LaLiga, Serie A and Premier League action are all set to return sometimes in June. Players have been training at home during the imposed coronavirus lockdown but have returned to their respective training grounds after being given the green light from government officials. However, one change was immediately evident when it came to certain players and that was the looks they sported as they turned up for training for the first time since the lockdown was put in place.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang before and after the coronavirus lockdown

WTF did Aubameyang eat During the Lockdown 💔😹😹😹😹



Herrrh Sadio Mane is Far Better 😹 pic.twitter.com/IzECasWtWM — ABOA B҉ A҉ N҉ K҉ U҉ 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku) May 22, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown looks before and after ft Ronaldo, Kante, Aubameyang

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Over the years, footballers have become fashion icons in addition to sporting role models. Major football stars spend heavily on their appearance in order to attract brands and garner a huge fan following. During the recent coronavirus lockdown, however, a host of top-flight players across Europe were forced to forego their weekly barber appointments as well as other casual grooming commitments.

The Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle turned out to be a huge hit among fans as it reminded them of his look during his debut season for Manchester United. However, the Aubameyang look had many Arsenal fans begging their striker to visit the barber for a fresh fade. Meanwhile, Ashley Young and N'Golo Kante were both pictured with a head full of hair as compared to their bald looks from before the coronavirus lockdown. Liverpool's Sadio Mane also sported an unusual look in training while his teammate Roberto Firmino joined him in letting himself go. Roberto Firmino sported a crop of curly hair while training with his Liverpool teammates as goalkeeper Alisson's look resembled that of Jesus.

Sadio Mane's hairline stuns Liverpool fans

📸 - Sadio Mané has also returned to training. Almost didn't recognize him at first sight. 😅 pic.twitter.com/gQHGRMkLVK — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 20, 2020

N'Golo Kante hair growth, Ashley young hairstyle shocks Twitter

I never believed in “nothing is impossible” until I saw Kante and Ashley young with hair pic.twitter.com/yRQI05xLEW — Gbenusola (@mmgbenusola_) May 19, 2020

