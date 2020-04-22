Mesut Ozil Ready To Accept Pay Cut, Expects Assurances Of Arsenal's Financial Plans

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is willing to join his club teammates in agreeing to the Arsenal players pay cut policy. However, the German expects assurances from Arsenal concerning their future financial plans. There have been reports suggesting that the Premier League expects the players to agree to a pay cut to help the clubs financially amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Arsenal players pay cut policy: Club to cut 12.5% of player salaries

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. 👏🏼👏🏼 #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin #FIFA #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/6r3tZqEAEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Arsenal announced that the first-team players along with the head coach Mikel Arteta and the core coaching staff have agreed to the pay cut policy estimated at a 12.5 percent wage reduction for the next 12 months starting from the ongoing month of April. However, according to ESPN, the salaries will be refunded in full if Arsenal manage to secure Champions League qualification next season or part-refunded if they make it to the Europa League.

Arsenal players pay cut policy: Three Arsenal players refuse pay cut

However, the report suggests that the 'three Arsenal players refuse pay cut policy' stands true, including the likes of Mesut Ozil. It is reported that the German international has turned down the Arsenal players pay cut offer due to a lack of adequate communication on how the money would be used. He also raised doubts about the club’s future financial plans.

Arsenal players pay cut policy: Mesut Ozil net worth

It is reported that Mesut Ozil donates at least £2 million ($2.45 million) every year. His philanthropic acts include funding surgeries of 1,000 underprivileged children as well as funding a new training facility for young players in his parents’ hometown of Zonguldak, Turkey. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Mesut Ozil net worth is estimated at £80 million.

Arsenal players pay cut policy: Issues regarding extent of pay cut

It is reported that several young players were pressurised to accept the Arsenal players pay cut policy. There was also discontent among the team players due to the extended period of the 12-month pay cut unlike the deferral period of three months followed by a thorough review once the coronavirus situation improves.

Disclaimer: The Mesut Ozil net worth figure has been sourced from celebritynetworth.com. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy.