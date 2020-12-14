Arsenal Fan Covers Eyes With Coronavirus Mask As Gunners Lose To Burnley At Home

Arsenal fans returned to the Emirates on Sunday for the first time in the Premier League for over nine months but had a difficult night to endure as they collapsed to a 0-1 defeat against Burnley. The Gunners have had one of their worst starts to a Premier League season and Mikel Arteta's side are languishing at 15th place on the table. The Spaniard is under increasing pressure, with Arsenal having lost four home games in a row for the first time since 1959.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Gunners fan covers his eyes with coronavirus mask during home defeat

Arsenal's woes in the Premier League worsened on Sunday as the Gunners slumped to a 0-1 defeat at home to Burnley. Mikel Arteta's side looked listless on the field as fans endured a nightmare evening at the Emirates. Granit Xhaka's red card made the evening worse, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capped off the evening with an own goal to hand their visitors the three points. One fan, who was amongst the 2000 in attendance at the Emirates, couldn't bear watching the game and covered his eyes with his coronavirus mask.

Does this sum up Arsenals season? pic.twitter.com/QLOBAF79Wp — Sebastian (@Sebovic11) December 13, 2020

Granit Xhaka was initially shown a yellow card after he brought down Dwight McNeill. However, in the ensuing scuffle between both sets of players, the Switzerland international grabbed Ashely Westwood by the throat. VAR ruled the offence as violent conduct and was sent off. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on the other hand, has had a torrid run in front of goal, scoring just once in his last 10 Premier League but incredibly headed into his own goal to break the deadlock.

This was Burnley's first-ever win at the Emirates in the Premier League era with Sean Dyche's side registering just their second win this season. The Clarets, who are in talks for a takeover, climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their win, and are currently 17th in the Premier League standings, one point ahead of Fulham. The defeat on Sunday adds further pressure on Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal winning only winning one of their past eight games.

The Gunners are placed at 15th in the Premier League standings, just five points off the relegation zone. Arsenal are 10 points off fourth-placed Southampton, and calls for the Spaniard to be sacked are growing louder amongst the fanbase.

(Image Courtesy: Sebastian Twitter)