Mesut Ozil CAUGHT Speeding At 97MPH In Mercedes G-Class 4x4, Blames 'concentration Lapse'

On July 2, German star Mesut Ozil was caught speeding. The 32-year-old was speeding at 97 mph in his Mercedes G-class SUV, while he was returning from training on the M1. The incident took place at around 11:50 AM GMT (5:20 PM IST), and the Arsenal winger reportedly provided a lengthy explanation for his behaviour.

Mesut Ozil speeding: Ozil caught speeding at 97mph, says he thought speedometer was in kilometres

As per reports, Ozil told magistrates in Bromley that he did not "gauge" his vehicles speed against others as it was an empty road, and he was under the "misapprehension" that he was travelling "kmph rather than mph". Ozil also apparently made no comments when he was stopped in his "very distinctive" car and explained his actions after being served with a prosecution notice.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the motorway was effectively empty," Ozil wrote. The Gunners midfielder added that his "concentration must have momentarily lapsed" and its the only explanation he could provide. He then went on to speak about being a German national, which is why he is "obviously used to driving vehicles that would display speed in kilometres as compared to miles per hour".

He then spoke about his work, and seven-month-old daughter Eda. The German-native travels to work on a daily basis by his car and also have his personal commitments to his "very young baby daughter". As his wife does not drive, he has to be the one to drive his daughter to "any healthcare appointments" for his daughter. He also added that because of the current climate and situation, he will not be able to use public transport with his daughter.

Ozil pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later in November. He even admitted his actions were not acceptable but asked for a fine and for his license to not be suspended.

Mesut Ozil cars

Apart from his Mercedes G Class, Ozil even owns a Mercedes-AMG S65 worth approximately £183,000. The soccer star has a preference for the German-based company, and also has a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG along with an Audis RS5 and Porsche Panamera Turbo. However, he also owns a Ferrari 458 Italia worth around £200,000.

Mesut Ozil wages

Happy to announce my new partner @Glamira_Diamond for me and my @M10esports team 🙌🏼💍 Looking forward to all our projects in front of us! #M1Ö



Check out my selection: https://t.co/4F74DRgYuW pic.twitter.com/CfbgXQm8Ma — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 5, 2020

Ozil reportedly earns £350,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium. In 2013, he joined Arsenal with a salary of $12 million per year, which was extended by three years in 2017, increasing to a annual $24 million. As per French publication L’Equipe, he is the second-highest-paid Premier League star after Manchester United's David de Gea.

(Image credits: Mesut Ozil Instagram)