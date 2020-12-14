Thierry Henry Turned Off TV, Couldn't Bear To Watch Xhaka Leading Arsenal: Patrice Evra

Arsenal fans had the worst possible Premier League return to the Emirates, with the Gunners slipping to a 0-1 defeat to Burnley on Sunday. Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock, by nodding the ball into his own net to score Burnley's winner. The performance is likely to increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal having just won one of their last eight Premier League games.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Patrice Evra claims Thierry Henry couldn't watch Xhaka captaining Gunners

Speaking after the Arsenal vs Burnley clash, Patrice Evra claimed that Thierry Henry could not see Granit Xhaka captain Arsenal. The former Manchester United star was on punditry duty for Sky Sports and claimed that the Arsenal legend had invited him once at his home to watch Arsenal play. However, the former Barcelona man turned off his TV as the first image they saw on the screen was Xhaka leading the Arsenal team, being the captain. When quizzed why he turned off the telecast, Thierry Henry responded by saying that he couldn't watch his team play with Xhaka as their captain.

Patrice Evra to Sky Sports: "Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal. He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal. Thierry Henry turned off the TV. He said 'I can't watch my team & Xhaka being the captain.'" — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 13, 2020

Evra claimed that the Arsenal legend will tell in detail in what they think of Xhaka and the Switzerland international again let his team down. The Manchester United legend claimed that while much criticism is directed at Nicolas Pepe, but Xhaka has time and again come up short for Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta branded the 28-year-old's red card worse then Nicolas Pepe's and slammed the midfielder for overstepping the line. The red card seems to spell the end for Granit Xhaka at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old, just over a year ago had responded to loud applause from the crowd after it was announced he was being subbed off. Xhaka was furious and encouraged the fans more, before allegedly asking them to ‘f*** off’. The Swiss international was dismissed as captain, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over the reins. However, the Gabon international has also endured a rough season, netting an own goal in the 0-1 defeat to Burnley on Sunday. Aubameyang has scored once in his last 10 games and scoring from open play just once this season.

(Image Courtesy: Granit Xhaka Instagram, arsenal.com)