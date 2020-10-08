Arsenal Fans In Awe Of Thomas Partey's Defensive Masterclass Against Lionel Messi

Arsenal succeeded in signing their much-awaited transfer target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on the last day of the summer window. Gunners fans have been left feeling overjoyed by the deadline day signing but will have to wait over a week to see the Ghana international don the Arsenal shirt and dazzle in the heart of midfield. Till then, Arsenal supporters are making do with a video of him bullying Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Thomas Partey highlights go viral, fans awestruck

Thomas Partey came up against Messi on several occasions over the past six seasons in Spain. The Arsenal new boy would often be the player assigned by Diego Simeone to deal with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner whenever he dropped deep. A video compilation revolving around the Ghanaian's highlights has gone viral that suggests he always had the upper hand against Messi.

2 minutes of Thomas Partey destroying Messi. pic.twitter.com/aaY24IjEzZ — ArsenalVideosHD (@AVHD_Official) October 6, 2020

The video reveals Thomas Partey's tackles and closing down of Messi. Partey often had the physical advantage over the Barcelona legend, something that has left Arsenal fans awestruck. Messi has been the scourge of Arsenal's troubles in the past, netting nine goals in six games but fans of the Gunners want the two to come up against each other soon.

With Arsenal plying their trade in the Europa League this season, it would be impossible for the Gunners to come up against Barcelona this season. However, when the two clubs do come up against each other later, Arsenal fans would be pinning their hopes on Thomas Partey to keep a check on the Argentina icon.

Arsenal fans have their say on Partey signing

Man was bullying Messi in la liga but I’m seeing people say he won’t cope in the Pl against Gundogan and them man 💀 https://t.co/xn8J68rKE5 — birrdcatcher (@vickhaverford) October 7, 2020

Messi is glad he’s gone 😂 — Ima boss (@ali_mohamed77) October 6, 2020

What a gem he is — Jordan #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏻✊🏿 (@JordanGSmith25) October 6, 2020

BEAST — JJ (@ArtsenalFC) October 7, 2020

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was signed by Arsenal for a reported fee of £45 million. Lucas Tirreura moved the other way on the final day of the transfer window. Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the Ghana midfielder, who was keen on playing in the Premier League since 2018.

Speaking to the club's website after signing Thomas Partey, Mikel Arteta said: "We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad." He went on to describe Thomas Partey as a dynamic midfielder who possesses "insane" energy.

He brings a much-needed experience of playing at the highest level, including the Champions League and LaLiga and has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy with his approach to the game, added the Gunners boss.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Thomas Partey Instagram