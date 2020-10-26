Arsenal Fans Left Concerned With Aubameyang Spotted taking Pills During Leicester Loss

Arsenal fans were left concerned over the health and fitness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the star forward was seen taking pills during the game against Leicester. Aubameyang, who has now gone five league games without a goal, was spotted on the sidelines, taking tablets along with a drink in the 24th minute of the game. The Gunners suffered their third defeat of the season on Sunday as the Foxes came away with all three points at the Emirates thanks to super-sub Jamie Vardy, who scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes before the full-time whistle.

Not concerned by his lack of goals but Aubameyang looked off tonight.



Saw him have to take tablets in the 24th minute from the club doctor so presume he's unwell or something.



Just didn't look sharp.#AFC #ARSLEI — James Dodd (@JamesDoddFOX) October 25, 2020

Arsenal vs Leicester: Aubameyang medication worries fans as Jamie Vardy scores late winner

Mikel Arteta's side began the game against Leicester on the front foot and had an early Lacazette goal ruled out for offside. The Gunners kept creating opportunities and should have taken the lead in the first period as Aubameyang and Saka were also guilty of missing a couple of chances. In the end, the hosts were forced to pay for their inability to score as Leicester City brought on Jamie Vardy in the second half and the Englishman scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the 80th minute. The game ended 1-0 as Brendan Rodgers' side moved into fourth place on the table with their fourth win of the campaign.

Vards ➕ scoring vs. Arsenal



Name a better duo... pic.twitter.com/9oSa6eLFeO — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 26, 2020

However, despite the frustrating result, the Arsenal faithful were left concerned over their talismanic forward Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, who was spotted taking medication in the first half. It was in the 24th minute that the Gabonese star was seen on the sidelines taking tablets along with a drink as he looked slightly off the pace. It was another disappointing night for the 31-year-old, who has now failed to find the back of the net in his last five Premier League games since scoring against Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal fans worried over Aubameyang injury

Although there were no reports of Aubameyang sustaining an injury, Arsenal fans on Twitter felt that the star forward might be suffering from a niggle. One wrote, "Why is Auba taking pills? He must be injured and playing through some pain" while another asked, "Just saw Aubameyang popping tablets. Is he injured right now?". A few Arsenal supporters believe that Aubameyang might have been ill during the game as a third wrote, "Aubameyang must be feeling unwell and therefore taking those tablets".

Image Credits - Leicester City Twitter