Ronaldinho Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Days After Being Released From House Arrest

On Sunday, Brazil legend Ronaldinho confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. The 40-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he was asymptomatic and self-isolating in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. It’s the latest chapter in an interesting year for Ronaldinho after he was jailed in Paraguay, back in March, after entering the country with a fake passport.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Former Club Real Madrid's Spectacular El Clasico Win

Ronaldinho COVID-19: Brazil icon tests positive for coronavirus

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, World Cup winner Ronaldinho informed his followers of his positive COVID-19 test. On his story, Ronaldinho, who has over 52.2 million followers, wrote: "I tested myself for coronavirus today and the test came back positive. I'm fine right now, asymptomatic, but we'll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Thank you for your love and support". Ronaldinho received plenty of support from his fans, who wished the legendary footballer a speedy recovery.

Barça legend Ronaldinho has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brazilian star recently became a new victim of the pandemic. His case is asymptomatic and he is now in good health. [@TyCSports] pic.twitter.com/Eg4iRlb9Zt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 25, 2020

Reports claim that Ronaldinho was in Belo Horizonte in Brazil to play for local side Atletico Mineiro. The former Barcelona star explained that he would continue to remain in a hotel until his condition improves. Ronaldinho being forced to self-isolate comes only weeks after being deemed a 'free man'.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Boss Koeman Pins Blame On VAR After Humiliating El Clasico Defeat Vs Real Madrid

Ronaldinho prison stay: Ronaldinho and his brother arrested in Paraguay for adulterated passports

Earlier in March, Ronaldinho, along with his brother and business manager Roberto, spent 32 days in a Paraguayan prison along with "drug traffickers, policemen and corrupt politicians". Several reports claimed that Ronaldinho and Roberto entered the country with false documents which led to their arrest. During his time in prison, Ronaldinho took part in a Futsal tournament with the prize being a 16kg suckling pig and also celebrated his 40th birthday with a BBQ.

ALSO READ: Ex-Arsenal Star Jack Wilshere Eyes MLS Transfer After Contract At West Ham Was Torn Up

The two brothers then spent around $1.6 million in bail to be detained in a luxury hotel and were under house arrest for five months. According to reports from the Daily Mail, a judge in Ronaldinho's fake passport case agreed to a 'conditional suspension' of charges and told the two-time LaLiga winner that he was free to travel around the world but must inform the court if he changes his permanent address. However, it seems that Ronaldinho is now set to remain in quarantine until he recovers from the deadly bug.

ALSO READ: Lyon Striker Memphis Depay Sends Out Warm Message To Van Dijk After Scoring In Ligue 1

Image Credits - Ronaldinho Instagram