Liverpool Could Play Premier League Matches At Neutral Venues Fearing Fan Gatherings

As the Premier League return gathers pace, reports suggest that the remaining Liverpool fixtures could be played at a neutral venue. With the 2019-20 season likely to end the Liverpool Premier League title drought, the Champions League holders have fans gathering outside their stadium despite the coronavirus lockdown. As a result, the Reds are contemplating playing their remaining Liverpool fixtures at neutral venues, with the Premier League return set for June 17.

Also Read: Remaining Premier League Games To Be Held At Original Venues With Police Stewardship

Premier league neutral venue: Liverpool fixtures could be a played at neutral venues amidst Premier League return

According to The Times, the Premier League return could be dwarfed by fears that fans may turn up in huge numbers outside stadiums of key matches. The Premier League return could see these key fixtures played at neutral venues, including the remaining Liverpool fixtures and the London derbies. Liverpool need two wins in the final nine games of the season to win their first-ever Premier League title and there are fears that fans might gather in large numbers outside Anfield despite social distancing norms. The champions-elect are set to celebrate their title win without fan gatherings and bus parades and could face the possibility of being made champions outside their humble abode.

📅 17.06.2020



Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Labelled Most Valuable club In Europe But Premier League sides Dominate Top 10

According to Sportsmail, 6 fixtures have been identified which are set to be pushed to a Premier League neutral venue to avoid fan gatherings. Three games involving Liverpool will be moved to a neutral venue, including the Merseyside derby and their potential title-winning game, though there is no possibility of Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti's sides meeting in Manchester. Newcastle's huge fan base is also a concern, with the possible Saudi takeover adding excitement, while Manchester United's clash against Sheffield United could be a consequence of the two cities' relative proximity.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Arrives At Manchester United Training In New £150,000 Mercedes-AMG G63

Premier league neutral venue: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delighted to be back

Premier League clubs returned to training last week and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his jubilation to be back at Melwood, Liverpool's training facility. Klopp said that it felt like the first day at school, where he dressed in a uniform and reported to training. The former Dortmund boss said that the Reds were getting in shape ahead of the Premier League return and looked in good spirits.

Premier League clubs have agreed on a restart date of June 17 and teams with games in hand will restart first. Relegation-threatened Aston Villa will travel to Sheffield United while defending champions Manchester City host Arsenal in the first matches of the Premier League return. The first round of the Premier League fixtures will be spread across the weekend starting on Friday, June 19.

Also Read: Premier League Return Confirmed For June 17, Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors