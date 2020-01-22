Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Streaming Details, Team News And Comprehensive Preview

Manchester United take on Burnley on Matchday 24 of the Premier League on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning, 1:45 AM IST). The clash means Manchester United can reduce Chelsea’s lead over them with a win, while a win for Burnley can help them leapfrog Newcastle and move closer to guaranteed safety. The two sides met for the final game of 2019 with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United running comfortable winners at Turf Moor. They would look to repeat a similar sort of result when they clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Burnley preview

Things keep getting worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United. Injuries to crucial players such as Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have derailed Manchester United’s top 4 challenge. While the problems exist on the field, the lack of activity in the transfer market has left Solskjaer high and dry. The Old Trafford side would look to turn a corner on their defeat to Liverpool last week and with Chelsea dropping points against Arsenal, there is no better time for the Red Devils to put on a show.

Burnley have been inconsistent in the Premier League so far and find themselves at 14th place with 27 points. Burnley have been in poor form since their back-to-back 3-0 wins in November 2019, losing 7 of their last 10 games in the Premier League. However, they were impressive against high-flying Leicester City last time out, snatching a 2-1 victory at home and Sean Dyche would hope that his boys can pull off consecutive upsets.

Manchester United vs Burnley last 5 Premier League meetings

28 Dec 2019: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

29 Jan 2019: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

02 Sep 2018: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

20 Jan 2018: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

26 Dec 2017: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Manchester United vs Burnley Team News

Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are set to be out due to their respective injuries. Luke Shaw and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are battling to shake off niggles and it remains to be seen if they feature in the side. Victor Lindelof was sent home as a precautionary measure after an illness, but the Swede is expected to be back for the fixture at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are expected to shift to a back four, after the 3-man defence experiment against Liverpool, with academy graduate Mason Greenwood pushing for a start.

Burnley have no new injury issues except the absence of Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with the former undergoing surgery off late due to a hernia problem and the latter is set to remain on the treatment desk with a thigh issue. Both are not expected to be back until next month. Jay Rodriguez will start alongside Chris Wood, with a lot of aerial balls expected to test Manchester United’s resolve.

Manchester United vs Burnley Predicted XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Greenwood, Martial.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Manchester United vs Burnley live streaming details and match schedule

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford, Manchester When: Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Thursday, January 23, 2020. Kick-Off: 1:45 AM IST

1:45 AM IST Telecast: Star Sports Select, Hotstar and Jio TV.

