Chelsea Vs Arsenal: 10-men Arsenal Get Away At Stamford Bridge With 2-2 Draw

Chelsea could only muster a draw against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) despite the visitors being one man down. Frank Lampard's young Blues failed to hold on to a lead twice in the game, allowing the Gunners to escape with a valuable point. Keep reading for the Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights and player ratings.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Arsenal: Lampard Won't Rule Out Chelsea Recruiting PSG Striker Cavani

Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights

Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights: Frank Lampard's men falter again

Despite a draw, Chelsea could be considered to have played better amongst the two teams at Stamford Bridge. A mistake from Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi set Tammy Abraham free on goal, only to be brought down by David Luiz in the box. Luiz was left red-faced due his tackle and Jorginho calmly sent the ball beyond Bernd Leno for Chelsea's opener. Chelsea could have added more on the scoreboard but Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi both wasted their chances.

Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a slip by Ngolo Kante and raced through to the goal, before sending the ball to the back of the net. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta turned the unlikely goalscorer for the Blues when he tucked in Hudson-Odoi cross past Leno. Just as it appeared Chelsea could hang on to a lead, Hector Bellerin brought the Gunners back in the game after his left-footed shot curled past Kepa Arizzabalaga. The game ended at 2-2.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Arsenal: 5 Stars Who Played For London Clubs Ft. Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas

Premier League: Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights and player ratings

Chelsea

Kepa Arizzabalaga - 5/10

Cesar Azpilicueta - 8/10

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Emerson - 7.5/10

N’Golo Kante - 5.5/10

Jorginho - 8/10

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Willian - 7.5/10

Tammy Abraham - 7.5/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.5/10

Substitutes - Ross Barkley - 6/10, Mason Mount - 6/10, Michy Batshuayi - 6/10

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

Hector Bellerin - 7.5/10

David Luiz - 5/10

Shkodran Mustafi - 5.5/10

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Lucas Torreira - 7/10

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Mesut Ozil - 6.5/10

Nicolas Pepe- 6.5/10

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

Substitutes: Matteo Guendouzi - 6/10, Rob Holding - NA, Joseph Willock - NA

Also Read | Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Left Their Soul At Highbury After Moving To Emirates Stadium

Premier League: Race for the top four intensifies

After a loss to Newcastle in their last league fixture, Frank Lampard's men faltered again at home. Chelsea are currently 4th with 40 points after 24 games, just six points ahead of Manchester United. They will face Hull City in the FA Cup this weekend before travelling to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

On the other hand, a draw meant Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. However, Mikel Arteta will have work to do if his side has to clinch a place in the top four eventually. They sit 10th with just 30 points. Arsenal will face Bournemouth in the FA Cup before heading to Burnley in the Premier League.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Team News