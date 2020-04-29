Arsenal Legend Jens Lehmann Recovers From Coronavirus, Supports Fan Presence In Stadiums

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has been cleared of coronavirus, insisting that the deadly bug troubled him, although less than a bout of flu. He also called on the fans to be present in large numbers at the stadiums once normalcy returns and football competitions resume, particularly in Germany.

Arsenal legend Jens Lehman sheds light on coronavirus recovery

Is it better staying home, being quarantined against sth we couldn’t measure in previous years, loosing the job now or the existence of a successful business? Will there be more people getting sick because of huge financial problems than through the virus?Who can answer that? — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) March 16, 2020

Jens Lehmann revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March, asserting that he suffered from mild fever and cough. The Arsenal legend claimed that the authorities declared him healthy within two weeks of quarantine. However, he stated that he found it easier to manage than flu.

Jens Lehmann recovery: Arsenal legend warns frontline workers

Jens Lehmann also had a word of warning. The former German goalkeeper warned high-risk people such as frontline workers to be extra careful in dealing with the pandemic. Living a healthy life helped him in coping with the coronavirus, said the former Arsenal star.

Jens Lehmann recovery: Ex-goalkeeper supports fans' presence in stadiums

Jens Lehmann spoke on the possible resumption of Bundesliga next month as well as the attendance of fans in the stadium. He stood in support of Wolfgang Schauble, the president of the German parliament, who hoped that the Bundesliga could admit a limited number of fans in the stadium.

Jens Lehmann recovery: German speaks on social distancing

Jens Lehmann stated that one out of every four seats could be accorded to a fan. This could help in the proper implementation of social distancing rules during Bundesliga games. He also suggested a stadium ban for any visitor who attempted to violate social distancing norms. Lehmann stated that resumption of the competition was necessary to ensure the revival of the German economy.

