Ex-Arsenal Keeper Szczesny Opens Up On The Time Wenger Fined Him For Smoking In The Shower

Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny talked about the time when he got fined and later dropped by Arsene Wenger after he was caught smoking in the dressing room. Wojciech Szczesny was Arsenal's first-choice keeper before a single mistake saw him fall down to the pecking order. Wojciech Szczesny broke one of Arsene Wenger's most important rules, which was no smoking in the dressing room. Arsenal visited Southampton on New Year's in 2015 but returned without points. The blame was then placed on Wojciech Szczesny as his errors appeared to cost Arsenal two goals and three points.

Spurs 😂❤️ — Wojciech Szczesny (@13Szczesny13) May 15, 2016

Szczesny smoking in shower: Loss against Southampton affected Juventus keeper

In the same match, Arsene Wenger was harshly confronted by an Arsenal fan on the pitch while the game was still on. However, the loss got into Wojciech Szczesny's head and it was too much for him to take. Szczesny revealed that he used to smoke a lot during his Arsenal days and Arsene Wenger was aware of the fact. However, Arsenal's legendary manager did not want anyone smoking in the dressing room and the Polish keeper was aware of Wenger's rule.

Szczesny smoking in shower: Arsene Wenger was furious on him

Speaking to the Arsenal Nation podcast, Szczesny stated, "I had a cigarette after the game when the team was still in. I went in the corner of the showers, so it was at the other end of the dressing room and nobody could see me, and I lit one up. Somebody saw me, it wasn't even the boss himself and just reported it back to the boss. I saw him a couple of days later, he asked me if that was true and I said, 'Yes'." Szczesny recalled that Arsene Wenger later fined him and that was the end of it. Szczesny added that Wenger then informed him that he would be out of Arsenal's squad for a little while.

Arsene Wenger only played him five more times in the season before loaning him out to Roma. David Ospina became the first-choice keeper for Arsenal as Szczesny left for Italy. The Juventus keeper later expressed that he planned on staying with Arsenal for his whole career and it is something he will always miss.

