Arsenal Return To Training Without Manager Mikel Arteta After Hugs, Handshakes Banned

The Premier League season is close to returning with Arsenal and Tottenham opening their training complexes for players on Monday. The players were allowed inside the training ground after a gap of 47 days and strict social distancing measures were followed. There were no showers or meals post Arsenal's training, while players arrived and trained individually in the absence of manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal ban hugs and handshakes: Players return to Arsenal training in the absence of manager Mikel Arteta

The Gunners returned to training at the London Colney base for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on Monday and training was far from normal with stringent social distancing measures being followed. In the absence of manager Mikel Arteta, fitness and conditioning coach Shad Forsythe and his staff conducted the Arsenal training session. The London Colney has 10 training pitches and each player was allotted his own parking lot and pitch. The Gunners banned hugs and handshakes in a bid to maintain minimal contact.

Arsenal very happy with how things went at Colney after players returned for the first time in seven weeks. Everything ran smoothly and the majority of players took advantage of the offer to use the training pitches. Things will now continue to operate like this on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/VFEAmuEsyR — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 27, 2020

Arsenal ban hugs: David Luiz, Alexander Lacazette attend Arsenal training session

The training session on Monday was voluntary and the players were within their rights to give it a miss amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Striker Alexander Lacazette and defender David Luiz were among the first players to arrive for their allocated sessions, both who were guilty of breaking lockdown regulations. On-loan right-back Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin also joined the isolated Arsenal training session. The Arsenal stars were given their own set of balls to train with as the Gunners went to extreme lengths to minimise the threat of infection and were separated by the entire length of the pitch.

