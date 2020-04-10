Is Mikel Arteta Spying On Arsenal Stars Using Hi-tech GPS System During Lockdown?

According to British media reports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has put a GPS network around his players to keep an eye on their fitness training during the Coronavirus UK lockdown. Mikel Arteta is going to extra mile to make sure that his players do not lose their touch during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Arsenal players have been already using GPS vests during their routine training and they are now wearing trackers to look over their individual progress during Coronavirus UK lockdown. The GPS system will help Arsenal's fitness department to have a close look at players' fitness during the lockdown.

Arsenal keeping an eye over their players via a GPS system

Players like David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac have a personal gym at their respective homes and Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to maintain full fitness during the Coronavirus lockdown. Mikel Arteta is confident that his squad will live up to his expectations in the matter of following the specific training programmes which have been assigned to them. Premier League officials have not agreed on return date of the league yet as it completely depends upon how the pandemic is dealt with. However, it is important for the players to be in touch with the game.

As reported by Football.London, couple of Premier League clubs have installed the same GPS programme to keep an eye over their players during the Coronavirus UK lockdown. Arsenal's rivals Tottenham have installed the hi-tech system for their players as well. Tottenham have reportedly teamed up with STAT Sports to collect the data of their players via an app. Jose Mourinho is reportedly keeping regular video conference sessions to interact with his players.

