Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 8 Years Of Becoming Fastest Player To Score 100 LaLiga Goals

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo still holds an incredible record after 8 years and it looks like a long time until someone like him sets his foot in the LaLiga to break it.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

He came, he saw, he conquered! That's the perfect way to describe Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career at the LaLiga while playing for Real Madrid. While Lionel Messi is termed as the ultimate king of the LaLiga, Ronaldo gave the Barcelona star a run for his money during his time at the Spanish top-tier league. Both, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the epitome of greatness but Cristiano Ronaldo has proved his skills in three of Europe's top leagues. Here is a stat which says a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo and his greatness:

8 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 goals. The Portuguese star scored 101 goals in 92 games for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was just in his third season when he achieved the landmark. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace as Real Madrid came from back-to-back draws and won 5-1 against Real Sociedad. Real Madrid's legend Ferenc Puskas held the record before Cristiano Ronaldo broke it. Cristiano Ronaldo still holds the record after 8 years and it looks like a long time until someone like him sets his foot in LaLiga to set a new record.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats in the 2011-12 season are incredible

First Published:
