Arsenal's First-team, Academy Players Set To Continue Isolation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Arsenal's first team will not return to training as it was scheduled before. Arsenal were supposed to resume their training from Tuesday after completing their self-isolation. The entire Arsenal squad were put in self-isolation after their manager, Mikel Arteta tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. Arsenal were supposed to return to training on March 24 as it completes 14 days since the players' last contact with Mikel Arteta. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, 2020, which led to the suspension of the Premier League.

Coronavirus in UK: Arsenal will not resume their training

However, Arsenal won't resume their training any sooner due to the rapid spread of the deadly disease. Arsenal's spokesperson informed, "Our men's first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus. As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home." He concluded by saying, "Stay at home and save lives."

As reported by Football London, Arsenal's manager has now recovered from coronavirus and he has been taking regular meetings with his staff. It is reported that Mikel Arteta will continue meeting his staff until Arsenal get back on the training ground at London Colney. Arsenal were at luck as no other player or staff member from the team tested positive for coronavirus since Mikel Arteta. The Premier League has since been suspended till April 30, 2020, and the games will only resume when the situation is deemed under control by health officials in the UK.

Arsenal’s first-team and academy players to stay at home. They were due to return from isolation on Tuesday, but decision has been taken not to call them back in. Arsenal believe it would be ‘inappropriate & irresponsible’ for the players to return now, given the current climate. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 23, 2020

