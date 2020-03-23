Man United Star Jesse Lingard Posts Hilarious 'Stay At Home Challenge' Video: Watch

Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard posted a hilarious version of the Stay At Home challenge on social media this week. The Stay At Home Challenge has been trending on social media following the coronavirus pandemic. However, Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard has taken the Stay At Home Challenge to another level with the toilet roll.

Stay At Home Challenge

Footballers have been advised to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, in order to keep fans entertained with all games suspended, football stars have been showing off their juggling skills with a toilet roll. Man United ace Jesse Lingard has come up with arguably the funniest Stay At Home Challenge.

Man United star Jesse Lingard attempts the Stay At Home Challenge

The 27-year-old Man United playmaker posted an amusing version of the Stay At Home Challenge. In the video, Jesse Lingard performs an overhead kick with the toilet roll which goes on a long journey, rebounding all over the items in his home. Eventually, the toilet roll ends up in his laundry basket after plenty of ricochets.

Man United star Jesse Lingard comical Stay At Home Challenge: Watch

Jesse Lingard posted an entertaining video for fans amid the COVID-19 plague. Before taking on the challenge, the Man United star states 'Haters will say this is fake'. Upon the toilet roll ending in the basket, the England international displayed his trademark "J-Lingz" signature and wheeled away in celebration. Here is the Stay At Home Challenge performed by Lingard which was uploaded on his Instagram profile:

Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID-19 update

The coronavirus pandemic has already claimed the lives of over 15,000 people across the world according to Worldometer. Governments all across the globe are taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus which has caused the coronavirus lockdown.

