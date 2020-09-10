Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Winger ‘buzzing’ To Join Man United As Deal Picks Up Pace

Manchester United have secured just one transfer signing so far in this window, bringing in Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The club will look to do more business with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has been a long term target for the Premier League giants and their top priority this summer. The England international is one of the brightest young talents in Europe and Manchester United are keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford in a pursuit that has been arguably the worst-kept secret in world football.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund winger ‘buzzing’ to join Man United as deal inches closer

All through the transfer window, the winger was tipped to join Manchester United but in a turn of events, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told the press that Sancho will be staying at Dortmund for the coming season. However, the Jadon Sancho transfer saga was resurrected this week. Journalist Fabrizio Romano stated in his Here We Go podcast that Sancho and Man United have agreed personal terms and that the Jadon Sancho transfer will soon be completed.

Jadon Sancho has an agreement on personal terms with Man United by months. Never had problems, he’d love to join #MUFC. It’s up to the club - €120m to BVB or nothing.



The real story about contract and agents fee, told today on Here we go podcast 🚨🎧 > https://t.co/iAyq3POGUJ https://t.co/vFzy2GC8a5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

For fans, this means that their hopes of the club landing Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline has been boosted and reports suggest that wages and agent fees have been discussed and the deal is close to materialising. Jodan Sancho has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top summer target but Man United are trying to negotiate the transfer fee, which they believe is "unrealistic" considering the economic impact of the pandemic.

Negotiations for the Jadon Sancho transfer have been slow since the transfer window opened. However, there is now more positivity on all sides that an agreement can be reached. Man United are prepared to offer a structured deal - including instalments and bonus payments - that would have an overall value closer to Dortmund's asking price.

Football transfer news: Red Devils' rivals pick up the pace

While Man United are still trying to negotiate the Jadon Sancho transfer, their rivals have picked up the pace in the transfer window. Arsenal have brought back Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for another season while they've also brought in Gabriel Magalhaes and Chelsea's Willian. Chelsea, on the other hand, have had the busiest window by far, bringing in Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Kai Havertz. They are also close to finalising a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

