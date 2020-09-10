Gareth Bale Transfer: Madrid To Pay Half His Wages To Help Exit Amid Man United, PSG Links

The Gareth Bale transfer is seemingly getting closer as Real Madrid are looking to finalise a deal for the Welsh winger amid alleged interest from a few clubs including two in the Premier League top six. According to news outlet Marca, the club is now looking to accelerate Bale's exit as they try to get rid of his hefty wages. Bale has not quite cut the happiest figure in the Real Madrid squad, having found himself frozen out of the playing XI and sat on the bench for the majority of games under Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale transfer: Madrid to pay half his wages to help exit Bale to Man United, Bale to PSG links

Bale has two years left on his current contract but the Welshman has been frozen out by manager Zidane. A report from The Telegraph this week has confirmed that Real Madrid have made a decision to allow the Welsh winger to leave if a concrete offer comes to the table. The report indicates that Real Madrid are more amicable to letting Bale leave since it would free up precious amount of money amid the financial constraints the club is facing in these circumstances.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane has told the player has no future under him and the Real Madrid board will allow the Gareth Bale transfer for a fee. The club is looking to significantly cut costs amid the pandemic and looking to invest in the future. Earlier this week the club raised some funds from the sale of James Rodriguez to Everton reducing the wage bill by a considerable amount.

Gareth Bale transfer on the table: 50% Bale wages to be paid by Real Madrid for loan move

Given the pandemic, one big issue for many clubs wanting to get involved in the Gareth Bale transfer is his wages, which clubs aren't willing to match at this point in time. There were some Bale to Man United rumours early in the transfer window. Man United were and are targeting Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, however the Bundesliga giants have stood firm on Sancho's valuation. A stop-gap loan move for Bale was, therefore, credited with an interest in the Man United transfer rumours mill.

Reports suggest that Tottenham too will be interested in the Welsh winger, but the club is facing financial difficulties and the wages would be a huge issue. PSG have also kept an eye on the proceedings. The Telegraph reports that Real Madrid will pay half of the Bale wages should a club come in with an offer to take him on loan for the season.

Image credits: Gareth Bale Twitter