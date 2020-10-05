Sky Sports Forced To Apologise For Graeme Souness' Racist Comments Hurled At Erik Lamela

Sky Sports were forced to apologise on air after Graeme Souness criticised Erik Lamela's "Latin" behaviour in Tottenham's win over Manchester United. The Argentinian was involved in an incident with Anthony Martial and went down dramatically when the Frenchman aimed an arm at him. This led to Anthony Martial's sending off, which sparked Tottenham's onslaught.

Sky Sports forced to apologise for Graeme Souness' racist comments

Souness labelled Lamela's behaviour at half-time on the Sky Sports show as "pathetic" and "very Latin" This stereotypical rant did not go down well and the channel was forced to put out an apology on air. Souness went on a long rant and stated, "If Martial is going then Lamela has to go, he raised his hands, Martial lashes out, it is like a tickle across your chops and he's gone down, it's pathetic. Is this what the English game is about?" Souness continued by saying that Brits do things differently and since he's worked in a Latin country, he knows how Latin players see the game, referring to Lamela. "Lamela will sleep well tonight thinking he has done a great piece of work for his team. This is not us."

I take exception to the "Latin" comment of Graeme Souness about @ErikLamela Stereotyping all Latin football players in this way is grossly unfair. It would be the same as saying that this so called tackle represents the "British" way. Which is doesn't. — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) October 4, 2020

Sky Sports presenter David Jones later issued an apology on behalf of Sky before the show ended. "Now I have to say before we go, earlier in the show we were critical of Erik Lamela's part in Anthony Martial's sending off in the Manchester United-Spurs game. We'd like to apologise for any offence that was caused and the stereotyping of the Latin culture."

Man United vs Tottenham ends in 6-1 drubbing as Mourinho gets the last laugh

Manchester United were at the receiving end of a humiliating 6-1 result at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford. Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane both bagged a brace while Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also scored as United suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats at home. The loss was Manchester United's biggest home defeat in the Premier League since their 6-1 defeat to Manchester City in 2011.

Man United played over an hour with 10 men after Anthony Martial was sent off after he lashed out at Erik Lamela in the penalty area.

Image Credits: AP