Transfer Window Deadline End Time: What Time Does The Transfer Window Close?

There's been no shortage of transfer rumours as clubs all across Europe are eager to complete their business before transfer deadline day (October 5). This year's transfer window has remained open much longer than usual as a result of the extended 2019-20 season for a number of top leagues in Europe. Here's all you need to know about the transfer window deadline and when exactly does the transfer window shut.

ALSO READ: Sky Sports Forced To Apologise For Graeme Souness' Racist Comments Hurled At Erik Lamela

When is the transfer window deadline end time? Transfer window closing time

The Premier League summer transfer window opened soon after the previous season ended on July 27, and has run for over two months now. The 2020-21 Premier League season began on September 12 and clubs have had the opportunity to sign players even weeks after the start of the new campaign. With the new season getting underway later than planned, it has led to an extended summer transfer window.

Alex Telles is now having medicals as new Manchester United player. Contract until June 2025 [4 years + 1 option] to be signed later today. Here we go confirmed 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Clubs in the Premier League have until Monday, October 5, with the transfer window closing time set at 11:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 3:30 am IST) to make new signings. Premier League clubs are also given slight leverage until Tuesday, October 6, 1:00 am BST (5:30 am IST) if they submit a deal sheet on Monday between 9:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST) and 11 pm BST, only if a transfer with another club or player has been agreed upon.

Happy transfer deadline day. Hope you get the player you hope for, but either way, especially if it doesn’t happen, remember one thing: it will almost certainly make very little difference to your club’s season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Angry Patrice Evra Asks To QUIT Sky Job, Claims Some People At Man United 'need A Slap'

However, a domestic-only transfer window will be open after the transfer deadline day beyond October 5. Although clubs in the Premier League will not be able to trade players with each other, top-flight teams can sign players from lower league clubs on loan or permanently, and vice-versa, until October 16, 5:00 pm BST (9:30 pm IST). Hence, all top-division business and international transfers must be completed by the end of October 5.

Inter won’t sell Milan Skriniar on last hours of #DeadlineDay and are not expecting another bid from Tottenham. It’s up to #THFC but very quiet right now. Inter are ready to keep him. ⚪️ #Spurs #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Barcelona Transfer News: Memphis Depay And Lyon Wait For Dembele's Move To Man United

The transfer window for Europe’s other four major leagues also shuts on Monday night. LaLiga and Ligue 1 have a similar transfer window deadline end time as the Premier League while the Bundesliga transfer window shuts a few hours earlier, at 5:00 pm BST (9:30 pm IST). Serie A clubs cannot do transfer business after 7:00 pm BST (11:30 pm IST)

ALSO READ: Juventus To Be Awarded 3-0 Win After Napoli Fail To Turn Up Due To Positive COVID Tests

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur, Xherdan Shaqiri, Dortmund Instagram