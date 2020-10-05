Gareth Bale Cuts Ties With Wife's Grandparents Following Major Drugs Feud?

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale has been synonymous with controversies - be it on the field or off it. The Wales international, who arrived in London on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid last month after a fall-out with manager Zinedine Zidane, has reportedly severed ties with his wife Emma's grandparents following a drugs feud.

Also Read | Gareth Bale injury news: Mourinho hands an update on winger as Giggs snubs Wales selection

Emma's grandparents 'stuck' in drug saga

According to a report by The Sun, Emma's grandparents John and Eva McMurray fear they will not be able to see the Welshman, their granddaughter or their three children. Emma's grandparents hoped that the family rift would end with Bale's return to North London. But, things seem to have headed in the wrong direction in the Bale household.

Emma's grandparents were embroiled in a conflict over a drug-related issue in 2016. Around £750,000 cash, watches and drugs disappeared from their home. Ironically, neither of Emma's grandparents were aware of any such stuff hidden in their home, let alone its disappearance.

Also Read | Mourinho takes a cheeky dig at Zidane over Bale's move to Tottenham from Real Madrid

Bale severs ties with wife's grandparents

In an act of revenge, their car was burnt down by the purported drug gang, apart from two other cars that belonged to Emma's aunt. The report claims that the Tottenham winger had severed ties with Emma's grandparents following the incident. Although they hoped that things would improve with his return to North London, Bale and Emma have 'cut out her grandparents.' However, Bale is yet to comment on the drug saga.

Also Read | Gareth Bale will NOT return to Real Madrid after loan deal ends, insists agent

Bale begins Tottenham training

Bale re-joined Tottenham on a season-long loan deal after a fall-out with Zidane that saw his role being restricted to the bench at Real Madrid. The four-time Champions League winner was long wanted by Jose Mourinho, way back during his time at Manchester United. Ultimately, the Portuguese tactician succeeded in landing his preferred target at north London.

Bale is yet to play for Tottenham since re-joining last month. The player arrived injured and began training with the team only last week. He was also left out of the Wales national team squad by Ryan Giggs ahead of the international break. Despite his absence from the first team, Tottenham humiliated Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Spurs scored six goals, after conceding once initially to rake up their second victory of the competition.

Also Read | Bale back in Times Square, New York with iconic images 7 years apart; Watch

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter