Ex-Real Madrid Star Christoph Metzelder Admits To Possession Of Obscene Images Of Children

Former Real Madrid star Christoph Metzelder has landed himself in hot water after he was charged with possession of 297 indecent images of children. The former German international is reported to have sent them to three different women on WhatsApp between July and September last year. During the course of Christoph Metzelder trial, the former Real Madrid man admitted to possession of obscene images of children in court.

Christoph Metzelder career: Ex-Real Madrid star admits to possessing and distributing lewd images of children

According to reports from Der Spiegel, during the Christoph Metzelder trial in a Dusseldorf court, the former Real Madrid star admitted to possessing and distributing obscene images of children. The 39-year-old wanted to prevent the Dusseldorf District Court from providing the press with information from the Metzelder trial, but this request was subsequently denied. While the court ruled that the public's interest outweighed Metzelder's personal safety, it is not clear which charges the former Real Madrid man plead guilty to.

The court's press release has confirmed he has confessed but not to which of the charges. The retired footballer is currently on trial in the western city of Düsseldorf, accused of owning almost 300 incriminating files and sharing 29 files#Metzelder — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) September 14, 2020

While the Christoph Metzleder trial continues, the 39-year-old can lodge a complaint against the decision with the Higher Administrative Court. Police had recently investigated premises connected to Metzelder and seized several objects, including a mobile phone and a computer. It was suspected that the former Real Madrid man was not only in possession of obscene images but had also passed them on to three women.

A criminal investigation was opened immediately with court proceedings beginning on September 4. The former Borussia Dortmund defender resigned as president of TuS Haltern after being questioned. According to Daily Mail, he was taking part in a coaching course at a sports school in the Rhine when officers arrived to confiscate his phone.

What happened to Metzelder? Metzelder career

Christoph Metzelder started his career at SC Preußen Münster before being snapped up Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2000. The centre-back spent seven years at the Signal Iduna Park, winning the Bundesliga title once. After his contract expired in 2007, Christoph Metzelder joined Real Madrid and won the LaLiga title. He returned to a Germany after a three-season stint in Spain, joining Dortmund's arch-rivals Schalke. At Schalke he spent three seasons, winning the DFB Pokal, before announcing his retirement in 2013. He was capped 47 times by Germany and was an integral part of the squads that finished runners-up in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, third place in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and runners-up again in Euro 2008.

(Image Courtesy: FIFA.com)