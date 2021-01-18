Arsenal Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

After being held to a draw against Crystal Palace, Premier League outfit Arsenal will square off against Newcastle United. The match will be played on Monday, January 18, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream details, team news, prediction, schedule and other details of the match.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil joins Turkish side Fenerbahce, bids adieu to Arsenal after eight years

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live? Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD, while the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live:

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Also Read | Arsenal stars walk out to WWE icon Kurt Angle’s theme song for second half vs Palace

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction and preview

Arsenal failed to achieve the breakthrough against Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League fixture and were forced to share a point in the game. The team under Mikel Arteta have endured a difficult campaign this season. On the other hand, Newcastle United were throttled down by Sheffield United, with Billy Sharp netting the only goal of the game.

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

Mikel Arteta will miss out on some key players for the clash against Newcastle United. Gabriel Martinelli is doubtful about his presence due to a sprained ankle. There is also no clarity of Kieran Tierney's availability. Pablo Mari will also be unavailable due to a calf injury.

Newcastle United also have some major injury concerns. Allan Saint-Maxim and Federico Fernandez are doubtful for the trip to Emirates. Besides, Ryan Fraser is suspended for the clash after he was sent off in the previous game.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil picks Sanchez, Cazorla and Aubameyang in best Arsenal XI he's ever played with

Arsenal vs Newcastle probable XI

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Daniel Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Andy Carroll, Callum Wilson

Premier League standings update

Arsenal have found it difficult to hover in the top-four spot in the competition. The Gunners sit 11th in the Premier League standings with 24 points in 18 games, with three victories in the previous five games. On the other hand, Newcastle United sit 15th in the league with 19 points in all and have no wins in their previous six games.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta reckons Arsenal can play with more freedom post big win over West Bromwich

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Arsenal haven't lost against Newcastle United in the previous five fixtures and hence are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Arsenal Twitter