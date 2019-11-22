Arsenal Vs Southampton: Match Preview And Live Streaming Details

Premier League is set to return this week and teams will try to up the ante to grab favourable results from Matchday 13. Arsenal will host Southampton for their next game in the league. The Gunners are on the sixth-spot of the table behind Sheffield United with 17 points in 12 games. The hosts have managed to win just once in their last five games. As for Southampton, they are on the 19th place in the table with two wins in 12 games.

👔 @UnaiEmery_ was asked about the following topics in today's pre-#ARSSOU press conference:



😇 Southampton

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

🇵🇹 Jose Mourinho

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka

⚽️ Our recent form



📰 Read the full transcript right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Arsenal vs Southampton: Match Preview

Southampton have not won a single league game against Arsenal in more than 30 years at Emirates. Arsenal last lost against the Saints in November 1987. Southampton have played more Premier League away games against Arsenal without winning than any side has against another side in the competition’s history (20 – W0 D5 L15). The Unai Emery-side have failed to find a win in their last four Premier League games (L2 D2). The Gunners have an interesting stat to maintain - the North London side have been on the winning side in 35 of their 36 home Premier League games against teams starting the match in the relegation zone.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So

Ralph Hasenhüttl is facing a very rough patch in the league at the moment as Southampton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games (D1). The Saints have allowed a total of 23 goals while only finding the net six times in the league. As for Arsenal, they have conceded a total of 16 goals and have a negative goal difference (-1).

Also Read | Diego Maradona Sends An Emotional Message To Roger Federer After Missing His Game

Arsenal vs Southampton: Schedule

Competition: Premier League 2019-2:300 Date and Time: November 22, 2019, 11:00 PM (IST) Venue: Emirates Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Networks and Hotstar Premium

💪 A fully fit squad

🆚 Facing #Arsenal

😇 Doing it for the fans



The talking points from Ralph Hasenhüttl's press conference: https://t.co/M32dlkKpTe — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Dele Alli's 7-year-old Tweet Calling Jose Mourinho 'overrated' Is Fake