Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Three words, one sentence and thousands of feelings: EPL is Back. After a long two weeks of International football, Premier League is ready to resume. In one of the clashes, Liverpool will visit London to play Crystal Palace with a mission to maintain their supremacy in the EPL table. Before the break, Jurgen Klopp's team managed to grab a win over Manchester City to go nine points clear above the defending Premier League champions. As for Crystal Palace, they are currently on the 12th spot of the Premier League table with four wins in 12 games.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Liverpool have managed to win six of their last seven games against Crystal Palace (L1) and have grabbed three points each in four consecutive matches. Liverpool have not faced a defeat in the last seven games played in London since their upset against Chelsea in 2018. The Jurgen Klopp-side are unbeaten in 29 straight Premier League games (D5 W24). There have only been three teams in the league's history who have maintained a longer unbeaten run than this Liverpool side - Arsenal (49, May 2003-Oct 2004), Chelsea (40, Oct 2004-Oct 2005), Arsenal (30, Dec 2001-Oct 2002) and Man City (30, Apr 2017-Jan 2018).

A determined display from the Reds 👊 @MoSalah netted a late winner at @CPFC back in 2018 ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/zDwScSCfUI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2019

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has found the net seven times in nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace. Mane has been on the scoresheet in each of his last four Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace. Mohamed Salah has been the lucky charm for Liverpool this season as the winger has scored more winning goals than any other player in Premier League 2019-20.

⚡️ Super Sadio ⚡️



A special Mane counter-attack against tomorrow's opponents 👌🔴 pic.twitter.com/9geBBcmAE2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2019

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Schedule

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: November 23, 2019, 8:30 PM (IST) Venue: Selhurst Park Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

